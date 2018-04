Read count: * Share Print

After the resignation of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, demonstrators gathered in Republic Square. They are numerous. Everyone celebrates the victory by hugs and mutual congratulations. The streets are full of car signals and demonstrators’ whistles. Those gathered in the square are chanting “victory”. Arpine SIMONYAN

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.