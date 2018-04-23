‘The Republican Party shall not be in the Parliament any more, snap elections must be held’: Arayik Papikyan

According to Arayik Papikyan, the Republican Party does not belong to the society after Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation.

“I have always been sure that people will win, and we will get rid of the authorities that tortured us, I never doubted that. Congratulations to the worldwide Armenians on this victory! I never doubted that Serzh Sargsyan will just leave under people’s pressure,” said Arayik Papikyan who joined the protesters in Republic Square.

According to him, the Armenians have never been this united: “The Republican Party does not belong to the society any more, they should resign from their positions as soon as possible and pass power to people. The Parliament is not legitimate any more, they have seized people’s power and do not have the right to make decisions. They considered Serzh Sargsyan to be irreplaceable, they should change their minds now as there are no irreplaceable people. The Republican party shall not be in the Parliament any more, snap elections must be held.”

Arpine SIMONYAN