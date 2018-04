A group of protesters gathered around the Government building and chants “Nikol for Prime Minister” at the moment.

The building is controlled by policemen who do not react to the shouts in any way. Arayik Harutyunyan from “Civic Consent” Party urged the protesters to leave the area around the Government Building.

The protesters continue their feast in Republic Square. Nikol Pashinyan he has promised to organize a rally devoted to their victory at 6:30 PM Armenian time.

Arpine SIMONYAN