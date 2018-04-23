‘No more oligarchs blocking the roads, no more persons closing YSU doors from now on’: Rally has started

The rally started in Republic Square by reading Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation speech.

Suren Papikyan, Vice-President of “Civil Contract” Party said that the Armenians proved they are a triumphant nation and they have got something to do in this world. Today is the day of national renaissance: “We have reached a hugely important point: civil society has been established in the Republic of Armenia.”

He said that though they say the victory belongs to young people, those young people have won due to the upbringing they got from their elders.

Shant Harutyunyan’s son Shahen Harutyunyan made a speech and said that today is the first day of a new triumphant historical era. He reminded that at first everyone had doubts when they started their struggle with Nikol Pashinyan: “We proved that we can, that we are stronger together, we are free and we want to have a powerful country.”

Eduard Aghajanyan, member of Yerevan Community Council said: “People, now we know how to do that, if any authority does not satisfy us in the future, we will block the streets again.”

He quoted from Pashinyan’s speech on 18th of April where he mentioned that this is the first massive movement in the post-soviet and previous socialist countries that has no connections to foreign countries, and this is something to be proud of.

It was mentioned during the rally that many of the detainees have already been set free, the others will eventually be as well.

Arayik Harutyunyan, member of CC Party Administration and Yerevan Community Council, said in his speech: “No more oligarchs blocking the roads, no more persons closing YSU doors from now on.” He said that many people have been detained in those days, all of them are being set free, but in case there are some people that stay in police stations, they should simply inform them.

Serzh Sargsyan has said before that Armenia’s population will reach 4 million by 2040. According to Arayik Harutyunyan, Serzh Sargsyan aided them in this: he thinks maybe they will reach that amount by 2030. People are coming back from Diaspora, there was a demonstration in Glendale in which several thousand people participated. This is something unprecedented.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN