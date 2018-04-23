Pashinyan notes upcoming steps: early elections

“Make a step, reject Serzh”, Nikol Pashinyan started his speech with these words a little while ago. He reminded about his meeting with Serzh Sargsyan in Marriott hotel yesterday morning: “He left at half of the meeting. From that moment on it was clear to me that he had left the prime minister’s post as well. Yesterday, when a group of National Security Servicemen kidnapped me and took me to the Sevan Police Department, I was making jokes. They did not understand why I was doing that. I explained to them: guys, Serzh does not have power any longer. Do not you realize that there is a new government in Armenia? And the name of that government is the people of the Republic of Armenia”.

Pashinyan told about the incident at the place of detention: “They kept me in perfect isolation. But from an X moment when the highest officials began to visit my cell , I realized that our proclaimed velvet, non-violent, popular revolution had won”.

Pashinyan said that this morning he was offered to resign in October, then in 2 hours they offered him that Serzh would resign in a month. “Later, they offered me that Serzh would resign on April 25. I listened to their suggestions and made my offer on your behalf: Serzh Sargsyan should resign within 2 hours, and he resigned within 2 hours”. Then the crowd of thousands gathered in the square shouted: “Victory, victory”.

The first step was taken, Sargsyan resigned, said Pashinyan. The second step is that, as Pashinyan mentioned, the National Assembly appoints the people’s candidate for the prime minister’s post. After these words, people shouted: “Nikol, Nikol”.

Pashinyan said the appointment of the new Prime Minister must take place within the next week: “After the nomination of the people’s Prime Minister, a temporary government will be formed, after which parliamentary elections should be held as soon as possible”.

Nelly BABAYAN