Pashinyan: ‘I will negotiate with Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday’

During his speech at the Republic Square rally, Nikol Pashinyan, the founder of the “Civil Contract” party, “Yelq” faction MP, said, that he is going to meet with acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on April 25, at 11:00 a.m., at Marriott Hotel.

According to Pashinyan, during this meeting they will negotiate about the transfer of power: “I hope the elite of the Republican Party will definitely recognize the victory of the people’s, velvet, and non-violent revolution. The sooner it happens, the better for the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh. I want to make sure that our velvet revolution cannot stop halfway. It should continue until the end and I hope you all stand for the ultimate victory. “Make a step, reject Serzh”.

Then Pashinyan warned the Republican Party not try to continue their shadowy ruling: “I urge you to forget that idea. The people won, and this victory must be acknowledged unreservedly, without preconditions”.

Nelly BABAYAN