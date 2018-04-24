‘Serzh Sargsyan did not repeat his predecessors’ mistake’: Manvel Grigoryan

Yerkrapah Volunteer Union Chairman Manvel Grigoryan touched upon Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation during an interview at Tsitsernakaberd: “He made a wise decision and did not repeat the mistake of his predecessors”. Journalists inquired whether what would happen otherwise, Manvel Grigoryan responded: “What if force was applied?”.

Journalists asked whether he meant something like March 1. Manvel Grigoryan responded that perhaps. Touching upon the recent stabbing case in Etchmiadzin, Grigoryan said he had visited the young man. Manvel Grigoryan said he did not know who had stabbed the demonstrator.

Samvel Nikoyan, Republican Party MP also expressed his opinion during an interview with journalists: “I welcome Serzh Sargsyan’s wise decision, but do not speak on behalf of the people. Those gathered in the square were part of the people, but the people are three million”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN