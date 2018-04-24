Serzh Sargsyan to remain Republican Party leader: Gagik Minasyan

“Serzh Sargsyan’s step emphasizes his broad-mindedness and the fact that he is the nation’s son. It only worths to be praised”, during an interview with Aravot.am said member of the Republican Party Supreme Body, MP Gagik Minasyan, referring to Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation.

Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation has not been discussed at the Republican Party or at least at the party’s executive body. “We had no time, a quick decision regarding April 24 had to be made. That was the reason”.

We inquired what Serzh Sargsyan meant in his statement when he spoke of several options for resolving the situation, but none of them was for him. Gagik Minasyan was unable to say. We asked whether Serzh Sargsyan meant the use of force. Minasyan answered: “You should not make guesses”.

Let us note that in an interview with Radio Liberty Edmon Marukyan, leader of the “Bright Armenia” party, told: “I know that there were discussions on announcing an emergency state and the use of force was discussed.. There were numerous options… Not all of the options could avoid bloodshed. I think he made a wise step and did not resort to force”.

In response to the question whether why President Serzh Sargsyan had not been listening to all the problems that were voiced for years, whether the people had to go out to the streets, and then only the seriousness of the situation would be appreciated, Gagik Minasyan said: “Your assessment, of course, is not true. If you look at what improvements have been made in recent times, you will change your opinion”.

To respond to the remark, if the reforms mentioned were tangible and visible, so many people would not go out in the street, the Republican MP said, that for this we have to have economic growth for several years, which we did not have for “well-known reasons”.

He noted about the 7.5 percent economic growth of last year, said this year’s economic growth is expected to be high as well: “Another one or two years, and a significant part of our society will feel the positive impact of the reforms”.

Gagik Minasyan does not know what impact this incident will have on our lives. Our interlocutor had not listened to the speeches at Republic Square, thus he could not comment on who and how will lead the country. He said that Serzh Sargsyan will remain the leader of the Republican Party, regardless of anything. Gagik Minasyan also did not answer the question about the demand for early elections said life will show.

Nelly GRIGORYAN