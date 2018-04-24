President Armen Sarkissian paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

Read count: * Share Print

Today, on the commemoration day for the victims of the Armenian Genocide, President Armen Sarkissian visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial and paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The President laid a wreath at the Memorial and placed flowers at the eternal fire which immortalizes the memory of the innocent victims of the Great Eghern.

