ANCA-Western Region Congratulates the Armenian People on Peaceful Victory

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region stands in solidarity with our compatriots in Armenia and welcomes the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan as the undisputed manifestation of the will of the People.

As an American organization advocating for the Armenian Homeland on behalf of the Western USA’s one-million-strong Armenian American constituency, we generally refrain from commenting on internal politics in Armenia.

However, this time it’s different: the actions of Serzh Sargsyan first in threatening and then in ordering attacks on peaceful protesters crossed a red line which threatened democracy and stability in our Homeland and left us with no choice but to break our policy of nonintervention in its internal politics.

Today, on the eve of April 24th, the power of grassroots and the mobilization of ordinary citizens fighting for their rights through peaceful protest has led our Nation to a stage of rebirth and opportunity. It has also reaffirmed the fact that Turkey failed in its attempt to annihilate us and that our People will never again be subjected to tyranny or oppression, whether such attempts come from outside forces or from within.

The democratic will of the Armenian People to determine its own destiny must be cherished and protected at all costs, and the ANCA-WR vigilantly and steadfastly remains on the front lines as we continue to advocate within US institutions in our ongoing fight for the Armenian Cause.