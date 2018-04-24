AGBU statement on democracy in action

The people of Armenia have taken the future course of our nation in a new direction. Since April 13, 2018, they have demonstrated their commitment to non-violent civic engagement through peaceful demonstrations and organized protests, never wavering in their resolve, even in the face of an uncertain outcome. Their unity of purpose has inspired hope and is laying the foundation for strong democratic institutions under Rule of Law. Equally important, the world has taken note of the democratic spirit of Armenia’s citizens and their potential to effect constructive change with maturity and wisdom. This alone gives cause for optimism and national pride.

The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) will continue to support the values that have propelled this historical movement—one that has led to a peaceful resolution, with the decision by former President Serzh Sargsyan to honor the voice of the people.

The next few days, weeks and months remain critical. The work ahead will require the same forbearance and thoughtful activism to achieve national unity. It is necessary to forge strong ties of civil discourse and ensure the strength of our democratic institutions so that capable leaders can be accountable to the citizens and translate democratic ideals into practical policies for security and lasting prosperity. These are the underpinnings of a strong and free society.

As we commemorate the events of April 24, 1915, we are reminded of just how far we have come as a people to overcome the tragedies and challenges of the past. That same spirit of determination must now inform our future.