16:20 | April 24 2018

Karen Karapetyan: ‘Army reform should be continued’

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Acting Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan.

Karen Karapetyan underlined that the Armenian army has always been and will continue to be under the constant care of the State and the focus of his attention. The acting Prime Minister noted that the army reform should be continued and everything should be done to continuously modernize the armed forces and strengthen the army.

Vigen Sargsyan reported that the armed forces continue to carry out their functions with great responsibility, ensuring the country’s defense capacity. The Acting Defense Minister assured that the Armenian army is capable of responding to any encroachment and retaliating, if necessary.

Categories: Official

