Acting Prime Minister prioritizes the maintenance of public order and security in the country

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today RA Chief Police Officer Vladimir Gasparyan.

Karen Karapetyan once again thanked all police representatives for high professionalism and tolerance displayed while maintaining public order during the recent mass gatherings, demonstrations and processions. The Acting Prime Minister highlighted the efforts aimed at enforcing public order, preventing common law offences and ensuring security in the country.

Vladimir Gasparyan reported that the operative situation in the republic is under control and stressed that the police will continue to fulfill the tasks set before them with high sense of responsibility.

