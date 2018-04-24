‘One oligarch should not be replaced by another’: Ruben Vardanyan

“We will be glad if yesterday’s energy and feelings change Armenia for the better. If this emotional moment is not used in a correct way, a huge danger will threaten us. We should build a new Armenia and should not say that one oligarch should be replaced by another, or similar things,” assured benefactor Ruben Vardanyan, one of the co-founders of “Aurora” humanitarian initiative, referring to the victory of Armenian people’s fight led by Nikol Pashinyan.

Asked if Serzh Sargsyan’s leave will promote the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations, Mr Vardanyan replied: “It does not depend on that. The approach is important. The Diaspora does not come here for simply eating a BBQ or doing charity. If there is no cooperation, nothing will change.”

He commented also on the recent announcement made by the Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of Armenia, Richard Mills, implying that unless the economic corruption is not radically demolished, the American investments will not enter Armenia.

“The development of the Republic of Armenia does not rely on the fight against corruption, but rather representing a strategic and economic plan. No country has fought the corruption. It is important for the law to operate and the violators are punished. It is more important than the corruption,” said Ruben Vardanyan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN