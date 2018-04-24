‘I am sure it was not an easy decision’: US Ambassador on Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation

“The protesters, who expressed their discontent in a peaceful and regular way led by Nikol Pashinyan should be appraised. The government and the law enforcement bodies, who were restrained these days, also deserve an appraisal,” referring to the public victory, said the Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Armenia, Richard Mills. “There were reliable records on the violations against protesters and journalists. The accused should be punished by law,” he continued.

As regards Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation from the PM’s position, Mr Mills said: “He heard the people’s voice and made a decision to resign, which, I am assured, was not an easy decision. This also deserves an appraisal. We will work with Karen Karapetyan in the upcoming days. The objective is to evolve a mutual dialogue for all to come to a common point.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN