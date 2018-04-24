Garegin Chugaszyan noticed in public

Read count: * Share Print

The President of the “Founding Parliament”, Garegin Chugaszyan, announced under investigation since 2016 after “Sasna Tsrer’s” attack on the police patrol regiment, has been noticed in public. “PARA TV” journalist Naira Nalbandyan has published his photograph, noting that she has met Garegin Chugaszyan in the rally.

