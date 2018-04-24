Nikol Pashinyan on his premiership likelihood: ‘If the people authorize me with that duty, I will take it’

On April 24, Nikol Pashinyan’s 1-hour press conference for the foreign media took place. To one of the journalists’ questions how he spoke in the name of the people when his coalition makes up 7% in the Parliament, Mr Pashinayn replied that Serzh Sargsyan was of the same opinion. “Now they joke in Armenia, saying the 7% is more important than the 90%. Our movement enjoys the support of the 90% of the population and the Diaspora. No one, not any member of the Republican Party is going to become the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. The term of RPA’s office has expired, any given attempt of making that party recur will not give a result,” he replied:

Asked whether it meant that he was going to become the PM, Pashinyan answered: “If the people authorize me with that duty, I will take it. Most possibly, it will be the case… The most important, nevertheless, is to provide lawful and fair elections in the near future, inasmuch as the political crisis commenced in Armenia when the people started not to trust in the results of the elections.” He also added that the Election Code and the system have a need of reformation.

To another question whether he maintained any guarantee that the Republican authority would leave, Pashinyan responded: “We have announced that no Republican authority exists, a mere ghost has remained. I do not need the RPA to ensure, it is Armenia and Diaspora’s guarantee. I do not see any force which can resist the people. I do not expect any guarantee from anyone. The Republic Square and the people present in the Square are the real power in Armenia. No one will be able to deny this. We are ready to guide our country into the future and we are sure about it. Today we speak about the temporary government. The sole liability it should have is to provide fair and democratic elections. Our Velvet Revolution has a great power,” he emphasized. He added that they were open for negotiations, if they receive any good offer by any force or party, they will discuss it, involving also representatives from civil society. “We hold control over the situation and enjoy the people’s trust. No one should try to take this important victory from our hands,” said Pashinyan.

He especially underlined that he has not had any negotiations with foreign political forces – neither the US, the EU and nor Russia, however, it does not mean they are closed for any negotiations. “There is no geopolitical implication in our movement… We are ready to speak with Armenia-Russia, Armenia-US, Armenia-EU, Armenia-Georgia relations, where the most important for us is the national interest of Armenia. We wish to serve to Armenia’s interests. I want to insist also the interests of the Republic of Artsakh.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN