Nikol Pashinyan-Karen Karapetyan meeting canceled: Tert.am

Tomorrow, the expected negotiations between acting PM Karen Karapetyan and “Yelq” bloc MP Nikol Pashinyan are cancelled, informs the spokesman of “Civil Contract” party, Tigran Avinyan to Tert.am.

“The negotiations can take place only around the points which were declared – it was the agenda of the peaceful transition of power, extraordinary parliamentary elections. RPA cannot be the face of the acting government. It is only this agenda around which negotiations can take place. No other agenda is discussable to us,” informed Avinyan.

To the question if we could infer that the RPA has proposed them a new agenda, he urged us to speak with the RPA.