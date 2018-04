On 24 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakan met in Yerevan with founder of the Armenian “Civil Agreement” Party Nikol Pashinyan.

The internal political situation of Armenia was touched upon at the meeting.

President Sahakyan highlighted the necessity of solving all controversial issues through dialogue and within the law, maintaining stability in the country.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT