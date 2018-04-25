՝Karen Karapetyan did not get what we said’: Nikol Pashinyan

“Karen Karapetyan and the RPA try to snatch the victory from the people’s hands. Come out to the street and take control over your fatherland,” Pashinyan chants while marching on Mashtots Ave.

They set up a new chant: “RPA, leave!” came to replace “Reject Serzh!” slogan.

The protesters shout out loud: “The victory is ours”, they say “no” to all Republicans.

Nikol Pashinyan mentioned in the interview: “The RPA plays with time and I advise them not to do it. They want to appoint Karen Karapetyan as the PM and they think the people are naive enough to agree on replacing one Republican with another.”

We transmitted Karen Karapetyan’s words implying that choosing a PM in the Republic Square is against the law. To the mentioned Pashinyan responded: “Karen Karapetyan did not get our words right. The PM should be elected to the Parliament. He should be nominated by a faction in concert with the law. And the people should give their agreement to the candidate in the Republic Square.

To the overview that the Republicans do not want to vote, Pashinyan responded: “They should not hold the authority. That’s it.”

He added that if the extraordinary parliamentary elections are conducted by them – the Republicans, the first reaction will be to boycott the elections and the elections will not be held. The people have won and the results of the people’s victory should be recorded.

Asked if that meant that he believed the elections will be falsified again if they are organized by the Republicans, Pashinyan answered: “It is not the question. The question is that the people have won and the victory has to be recorded.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN