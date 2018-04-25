Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:49 | April 25 2018
‘Political authority has not changed’: Hrayr Tovmasyan

‘I cannot tell anything. It does not matter to the Constitutional Court what the political authority is,’ replied the President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, Hrayr Tovmasyan, to the question if they were ready to work with new authorities after the public movement.

“The political authority has not changed. In case of a change, the Constitutional Court continues its activity,” he added.

Mr. Tovmasyan did not reply to the questions on Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation and other questions referring to the mentioned fact. “I do not answer to any other question.”

 

Luiza SUKIASYAN

