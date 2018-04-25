‘After theses events we will work towards the Agreement with more enthusiasm’: Switalski

“We welcome the political forces who contributed to the overcoming of that crisis. The EU will support the Republic of Armenia to strengthen the democracy, fight against corruption and establish the rule of law,” referring to the Armenian people’s fight led by Nikol Pashinyan, told the EU Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, Piotr Switalski.

“Those events showed that the values I stressed are very important and precious to the ordinary citizens,” he noticed. He assured that in the near future, the EU will stand beside Armenians and Armenia.

As regards the question on what influence the public movement will have on the ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement, Switalski mentioned: “We have a very pretentious plan, therefore we work towards the Agreement. These events showed that the citizens are the “spine” and the basis of that Agreement. After all of this, we will work towards the Agreement with more enthusiasm than we did before.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN