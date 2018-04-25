Statement of the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian

Dear Compatriots,

Yesterday, on April 24 our entire nation together with the global community commemorated the memory of our Blessed Martyrs, manifesting national solidarity and unity.

Today too, more than ever we need to be united and organized.

Political movement, which has engaged mainly young people, opens new ways to remedy the political life and deepen democracy in Armenia. It will elevate the reputation of Armenia and the Armenian people internationally, if we are able to find right and balanced solutions.

From that point view, the launch of a dialogue between the parties is extremely important.

I am aware of the statements made by the leader of the political movement Nicol Pashinian and Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetian regarding the termination of the scheduled for this morning negations and their positions.

It is regrettable that the negotiations were terminated.

Our country and young democracy face a serious challenge.

Concerned with the existing situation, starting today I start consultations with the representatives of the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to discuss the situation in the country and means to solve the impasse.

I hope that through our joint efforts we will be able to find a way out in the spirit of mutual understanding.