U.S Embassy to Armenia: Visa requirements remain the same

The Embassy has learned that some news outlets have erroneously been reporting changes to visa requirements for Armenians for travel to the U.S. These reports, which lack sources or quotes, are false, and all visa requirements remain the same. Please visit our website for accurate information on U.S. visas: https://am.usembassy.gov/visas/

