Protesters block the police car until police officers free young man taken to detention

On Mashtots Ave the police officers tried to take a young protester under detention, and the protester’s friends did not allow them to succeed.

The protesters were marching on Mashtots Ave, when the police officers cut off their way by driving the police car in the middle of the march. The protesters blocked the police car not to allow it to drive away.

April War participants are among the protesters as well.

The traffic on Mashtots Ave was paralyzed. As a result of the protesters’ resistance, the police freed the young man, after which the protesters opened the street allowing the police car to drive out.

Arpine SIMONYAN