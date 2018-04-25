Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:22 | April 25 2018
18:22 | April 25 2018

Pashinyan leaves for  important meetings: probably with US and Russian ambassadors

“We demand the immediate, unconditional “capitulation” of the Republican Party without preconditions”.

Nikol Pashinyan announced this shortly before at Republic Square. Pashinyan informed the crowd: “I leave for 2 hours and have some important meetings. We will start the rally at 7 p.m. I will speak in detail. Although there is not much to say. We have won, and that is all”.

Let us remind that on his Facebook page Pashinyan has informed: “We had a meeting with EU Ambassadors accredited in Armenia. We are also going to meet with Russian and US ambassadors. “Nemra” band concert is scheduled for 6 p.m at Republic Square”.

 

Nelly BABAYAN

