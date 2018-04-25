Armenian Revolutionary Federation leaves coalition

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Body Statement:

As a result of the people’s movement, a tense situation has emerged in Armenia for recent days. Fortunately, so far it was possible to avoid the worst of the options to resolve the situation.

Over the past days the Armenian Revolutionary Federation has consistently endeavored to find an acceptable and reasonable solution in the interests of the country and the people through dialogue.

This cannot continue for long. There may be serious challenges. We are sure that the current situation should be solved exclusively within the framework of Constitution and laws.

Given the current situation, we are announcing the suspension of our participation in the political coalition.

Consequently, the National Assembly must elect a prime minister who has the trust of the people, whose government will develop a program including the state’s domestic and foreign policy which should aim to:

1/defuse the political tension,

2/overcome political crisis,

3/establish clear priorities to ensure the solution of the accumulated problems,

4/prepare and conduct early parliamentary elections with full democratic conditions.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Public Communication Office