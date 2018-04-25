Serzh Sargsyan: I invite to talk about peace and stability

Resigned President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan addresses a message to the members of the Republican faction of the National Assembly

The 3rd President of the Republic of Armenia, Republican Party President Serzh Sargsyan addressed a message to the members of the Republican Party of Armenia of the National Assembly. As “Armenpress” was informed from the Republican Party Press Service, the message notes:

“Dear friends,

I have to once again make a public announcement, but this time addressing you. Although I decided not to interfere in the political processes after my resignation, now I consider it necessary to do so.

I invite you to a meeting with me so that I can explain in more detail the reasons for my resignation, to present my observations on the future of the party, the importance of the new leadership and reform of the party, working in the Parliament with a distinctive role to contribute to the country’s development. I invite you to talk about peace and stability, and the meeting will be organized by the Republican Party faction leader.

Sincerely, Serzh Sargsyan”.