‘Yelq’ decides to nominate Nikol Pashinyan for Armenian Prime Minister position

The Republic of Armenia

National Assembly

‘Yelq’ faction

Decision

On nominating Nikol Pashinyan for the position of

the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia

Based on Article 149 Part 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, Point 7 of Article 8 Part 1 of the “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly” Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia, Point 1 of Article 140 Part 1 and Part 2, “Yelq” faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on April 26, 2018,

decided

to nominate the deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, the head of the “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan for the position of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.