Karen Karapetyan, Richard Mills discuss issues related to Armenia’s internal political situation

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Richard Mills. The parties discussed a number of issues related to the internal political situation in Armenia.

Stressing the need for tackling all internal political issues through dialogue in accordance with the Constitution, Karen Karapetyan thanked the U.S. Government for their position on the matter at hand.

The Acting Prime Minister emphasized the importance for President Armen Sarkissian to hold consultations with the representatives of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces with a view to discussing the situation in the country and finding ways out, including through the conduct of extraordinary parliamentary elections.

Reaffirming the U.S. Government’s stance, Ambassador Mills emphasized that the entire process should go along the lines defined in the Constitution. He added that there is no alternative to dialogue for the settlement of the political situation.