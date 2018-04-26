On 26 April President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan together with President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan visited Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and met with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and a group of supreme clergymen of Armenian Apostolic Church.

The current internal political situation in Armenia was touched upon during the meeting. The necessity of maintaining stability and legality in the country was highlighted.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT