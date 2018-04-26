Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:10 | April 26 2018
Bako Sahakyan together with President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan visited Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

On 26 April President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan together with President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan visited Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and met with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and a group of supreme clergymen of Armenian Apostolic Church.

The current internal political situation in Armenia was touched upon during the meeting. The necessity of maintaining stability and legality in the country was highlighted.

 

