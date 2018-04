Read count: * Share Print

Honored Artist of Armenia Tata Simonyan dedicated a song to the participants of “My Step” movement. “A new day has come, hello, Armenia. Your sons are heroes, and your daughters are suns. No barriers, no barbed wires on the way to freedom for Armenians,” goes the song. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1762299903808471&id=191662454205565

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.