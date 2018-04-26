Pashinyan announces plans: Tomorrow’s rally in Gyumri

At the rally, Nikol Pashinyan stated that any other suggestions beyond the logic of the movement are provocations. “Any manifestation of obscenity cannot have any connection with our movement”.

Pashinyan spoke about upcoming plans: “We have decided that tomorrow at 6 p.m. (Armenian time) we should rally not in Yerevan, but in Gyumri. All activities in Yerevan for tomorrow are suspended”.

He said that the whoever wants to join they should meet at Ashtarak highway tomorrow by 3 pm Armenian time. They will car march at 3 pm. Pashinyan noted that the next day they will go to Vanadzor.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN