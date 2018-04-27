Karen Karapetyan, Piotr Switalski highlight the need for settling Armenia’s internal political situation through dialogue

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski. Touching upon Armenia’s internal political situation, the parties stressed the need for settling it through dialogue and within the framework of the Constitution.

Coming to his proposal for RA President Armen Sarkissian to organize discussions with a broad spectrum of parliamentarians and extra-parliamentary political forces, the Acting Prime Minister emphasized that all issues might be discussed at the table of negotiations.

Ambassador Switalski said he had been holding meetings with stakeholders’ representatives, stressing that the situation should be settled on the basis of mutual agreement.