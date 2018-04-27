“Yelq” boycotts City Council session

“Yelq” bloc boycotted the Yerevan City Council’s session and did not participate in it. Members of “Yerkir Tsirani” made political and long speeches that did not have any connection to the agenda of the session. Mayor Taron Margaryan regularly warned them that time had expired and urged them to speak short. Members of “Yerkir Tsirani” said in response that considering the situation arisen in the country, they are forced to make such political speeches. “If you do not have a platform to speak elsewhere, speak here, realize your right to speak,” said Taron Margaryan.

Nelly BABAYAN