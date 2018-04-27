Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had a phone conversation with RF President Vladimir Putin.

The interlocutors touched upon the internal political situation in Armenia. They stressed that the crisis in Armenia should be addressed solely within the legal framework, in line with the Constitution and based on the results of the legitimate general elections of April, 2017. In that context, the parties highlighted the importance of Prime Minister’s election by the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on May 1, 2018.