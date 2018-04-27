Read count: * 1 Comment(s) Share Print 21:13 | April 27 2018
21:13 | April 27 2018

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had a phone conversation with RF President Vladimir Putin.

The interlocutors touched upon the internal political situation in Armenia. They stressed that the crisis in Armenia should be addressed solely within the legal framework, in line with the Constitution and based on the results of the legitimate general elections of April, 2017. In that context, the parties highlighted the importance of Prime Minister’s election by the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on May 1, 2018.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (1)

Leave a Reply

  1. Robert Davidian says:
    April 27, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Sorry “KaraPutyan,” the “new constitution” you two talked about in your phone call, is a document that every election expert asserts, is null, void and has no authority. As everyone knows, the referendum to alter the previous constitution was truly voted “NO” in the highly falsified and fake “referendum” illegally administered by the illegitimate criminal regime in 2015. But you lie about it and say it was voted “YES”.
    Our documentary covers it all and proves otherwise. Here’s the link:
    https://youtu.be/kAxZDYIVv1k

    Reply

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook