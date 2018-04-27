‘Why should I negotiate with Karen Karapetyan behind closed doors?’: Pashinyan reacts

Why Pashinyan will not agree that the Prime Minister of the temporary Government be another person, a neutral one, and then the PM will be elected in the Parliament elections in the manner prescribed. To this question by an international mass media Pashinyan replied as follows: “And who will bear responsibility for the activities of that neutral Prime Minister? If that candidate emerges, we agree and the Republicans agree, then we do not like something about his activities, who will bear the responsibility? The Republicans? They do not have anything to lose. And we will be the ones to bear the whole responsibility. Why cannot our candidate be the Prime Minister? That is to say, this is a question of political liability. Can you imagine a Prime Minister who is not politically liable or others pay for his activities? That is absurd.”

Pashinyan said that whatever they propose complies with the Constitution by 100 percent, as the latter provides for an election by people.

One of the journalists asked whether there is any international experience of negotiating in front of journalists. Pashinyan responded that if they strongly want a precedent, they had seen such things during their movement that were unprecedented: “By the way, we were accused that everything we were doing have failed tens of times previously. I mean the people. Can someone explain why I should negotiate with Karen Karapetyan behind closed doors?”

To the question why he met Gagik Tsarukyan the leader of Tsarukyan alliance and Armen Rustamyan from Armenian Revolutionary Federation behind closed doors, Pashinyan replied that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and Tsarukyan are not parties of this political crisis. Then he was asked what they discussed behind these closed doors. Pashinyan said: “We did not negotiate on anything, let them express their positions publicly… The Republican Party is one of the parties of this crisis, and this is the format which we suggest for these negotiations. Why did not he come here and tell us this is a wrong format and support his ideas?”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN