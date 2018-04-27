Rizhkov insults Pashinyan and says: ‘This is Maidan’: heated dispute between Russian and Armenian deputies

According to the information Aravot.am has received, there was an unpleasant conversation between a group of Russian State Duma MPs and a group of MPs of the Armenian National Assembly. Member of the Russian delegation, Nikolai Ryzhkov labeled a member of “Civil Contract” party, the leader of the movement against the Republican Party, Nikol Pashinyan stupid. Edmon Marukyan, a member of the “Yelq” faction, opposed to Rizhkov.

When the Russian MPs called the people’s movement in Armenia “Maidan”, noting that Pashinyan wants to make “Maidan” in Armenia as well as it was in Ukraine, Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the “Tsarukyan” alliance, opposed and said that this is not a geopolitical issue, it is an Armenian national movement. In response to Zohrabyan’s words, Hermine Naghdalyan, a Republican MP, responded in the presence of everyone, or “How do you know?”.

The deputies of the “Tsarukyan” faction left the discussion room and the discussion with the Russian MPs turned into a “conflict”. In this regard, Aravot.am asked Mrs. Zohrabyan for clarification. Zohrabyan said she did not want to say details about the discussion but noted: “We expressed our opinion and left. Since the meeting was with the State Duma colleagues and taking into account the current situation, the talk was perhaps with tense accents, I do not find it appropriate to mention details of the discussions. Mr. Melkumyan and I presented our viewpoint. I said that this movement does not have geopolitical implications, it is not directed against either Russia, the United States or the EU. It is directed against vicious morals, injustice, corruption in the country. And the people’s right should be respected”. Mrs. Zohrabyan refused to answer other questions.

Member of the “Yelq” faction Edmon Marukyan also talked about the meeting with the Russian MPs: “Rizhkov made insulting remarks, and I gave a tough response. I disputed with Rizhkov. I reprimanded Artashes Geghamyan why he was not responding. Then Babukhanyan began to argue with me. I quarreled with five people. I interrupted Rizhkov, when he was insulting. I raised my voice and there was a quarrel. They have come with a large delegation, five from the State Duma, and five from the Federal Assembly. Everyone came to hint that such things should not take place in Armenia. When Rizhkov said that his words addressed to Pashinyan was his opinion, I said it was not an opinion, but an insult. We argued, I said whatever was needed, and then they calmed down”.

Let us mention that Hermine Naghdalyan and Hayk Babukhanyan did not answer our phone calls.

Nelly BABAYAN