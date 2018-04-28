Nikol Pashinyan: ‘Armenian people’s victory should be de jure approved at May 1 parliamentary elections’

Residents of Shirak, Lori, and Aragatsotn marzes came to participate in Nikol Pashinyan’s rally in Vardanants Square in Gyumri: perhaps this was the first time after Armenia’s independence that so many people gathered in Gyumri. Nikol Pashinyan was received with loud applause by people chanting “Nikol for Prime Minister”.

Nikol Pashinyan announced that a citizen of Armenia won, won unconditionally and will never be defeated again. “There is no doubt that this powerful nation will win the Karabakh conflict. There is no doubt that this mighty nation will win corruption. There is no doubt that this nation will win poverty. There is no doubt that this nation will make powerful victories in the field of economy. There is no doubt that this mighty nation will stop its marching abroad and will begin a great march from all over the world to this dear, happy homeland”.

He also said that there is one way to make this victory of the people irreversible and guaranteed: to elect the people’s candidate as Prime Minister. “If I know that there is another way that does not break the feeling of victory of the citizen of Armenia, I will refuse this statement at this moment”. He also said that the people’s victory should be de jure approved at the May 1 parliamentary elections.

According to Pashinyan, he is being asked what is the way to solve this crisis, and he says there is a short way: to explain Karen Karapetyan that he cannot be the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

“The country where any Republican may be Prime Minister or President does not exist anymore. This is another Armenia. This is victorious citizens’ Armenia. Armenia of victorious love. Armenia of victorious unity. I hope that someone will show Karen Karapetyan and other Republicans what has been going on in the roads when we passed those from Yerevan to Gyumri in four hours. Karen Karapetyan’s attempt to be nominated as Prime Minister means he declares himself an enemy of these heroic people who stand under the rain for hours”, said Nikol Pashinyan.

Nune AREVSHATYAN