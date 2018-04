Read count: * Share Print

Nikol Pashinyan, leader of anti-governmental protests in Armenia, met with Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos. “I met with Catholicos Garegin II in Echmiadzin. We discussed the situation in the country and possible solutions.”

