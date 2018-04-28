We accept our mistake of monopolizing power: it should not be repeated: David Harutyunyan: PanARMENIAN.Net

“I think, our, the Republicans’, main problem is the misunderstanding of the danger of monopolizing power”, Acting Justice Minister of the Republic of Armenia, David Harutyunyan stated.

He noted: “This is our main mistake, which we accept. The solution of the problem is the application of political processes and the reaching of maximum possible consensus.

The situation in the country is a political process, and freedom of demonstrations and rallies is regulated by the legislation. If the process is not resolved politically, it is not ruled out that the people will go to the streets again and we will be in a blocked process”.