ALDE adopted resolution on situation in Armenia

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) group has adopted a resolution suggested by Armenian National Congress. Levon Zurabyan, member of Armenian National Congress posted on Facebook.

Resolution:

On the situation in Armenia

Sofia, Bulgaria 2018

Category:

Urgency

On the situation in Armenia

The Council of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party convening in Sofia, Bulgaria, on 28 April 2018:

Welcomes:

• the organised and peaceful character of the popular demonstrations in Armenia that have taken place since 16 April 2018, which are based on the aspirations of the Armenian people for establishing fully democratic system of governance and exercising the right to elect its government through open, free and fair elections, devoid of pressures on voters and voter-buying.

Urges:

• the Armenian authorities to refrain from the use of force against peaceful

demonstrators and to engage in a meaningful dialogue with the nationwide

movement for democracy to ensure that the political crisis is solved through conduct of new parliamentary elections, which will enjoy full public trust.