Republican party not to nominate candidate for PM’s position

Eduard Sharmazanov, speaker of the Republican party, has just announced that Republican party of Armenia is not going to nominate a candidate for Prime Minister’s position.

Let us remind you, that former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan was elected as a Prime Minister of the country. Mass demonstrations started in Armenia on April 13, members of “Make a step” and “Reject Serzh” movements were demanding Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation. Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. Members of the movement continue their protests demanding to nominate people’s candidate for PM’s position. The election of Prime Minister will be held on May 1.

Luiza SUKIASYAN