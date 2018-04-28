Nikol Pashinyan: ‘Clan-ruling in Armenia is over’

“Civil Contract” party and “Make a Step” movement leader MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters made a car march to Dilijan, Haghartsin village, and Ijevan in Tavush region on April 28. There were residents of Ijevan and other communities of Tavush region. Since morning a few young horsemen have been informing the residents of Ijevan about the rally. The horsemen accompanied the march led by Nikol Pashinyan in Ijevan streets.

Pashinyan was greeted warmly in Ijevan, with traditional bread and salt. Those gathered in the square were holding posters with slogans “Nikol Prime Minister”, “Republicans leave”, “Tavush is with you”, etc. Vahe Ghalumyan, a member of the Ijevan City Council, made a speech addressing Nikol Pashinyan as the Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

Sasun Mikayelyan stated that the authorities had divided the people of Armenia into opposing sides, and were ruling them, he urged the authorities to leave. Nikol Pashinyan said there is no doubt that the nonviolent revolution launched a month ago in Armenia has won, and the owner of the victory are the citizens, the people of Armenia.

He said that he comes from Ijevan, but he considers himself to be equally from Artsakh, Gyumri, Vanadzor, etc. He said from now on all the citizens of Armenia will have equal opportunities to live and work, all will be equal before the law, his relatives, and friends must be responsible, disciplined and modest.

Voskan SARGSYAN