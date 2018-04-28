‘We will decide for which candidates to vote before the voting’: Eduard Sharmazanov

“The Republican Party of Armenia will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister on May 1”, Republican Party Spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov stated this at a press conference.

According to him, the Republican Party members met with Republican Party President Serzh Sargsyan and Vice President Karen Karapetyan: “As a result of the meeting it was decided that the Republican Party will not nominate its own candidate for the Prime Minister post”.

Whether for whom the Republican Party will vote on May 1, Sharmazanov said: “We will decide for which candidates to vote before the voting”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN