Gagik Tsarukyan to support Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy

TV host Petros Ghazaryan posted on his Facebook page that parliamentary “Tsarukyan alliance” faction will not nominate candidacy of its leader Gagik Tsarukyan for Prime Minister of the country.

The latter will support Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy.

Let us remind you, that former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan was elected as a Prime Minister of the country. Mass demonstrations started in Armenia on April 13, members of “Make a step” and “Reject Serzh” movements were demanding Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation. Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. Members of the movement continue their protests demanding to nominate people’s candidate for PM’s position. The election of Prime Minister will be held on May 1. The Republican party has already announced that they are not going nominate their candidate for PM’s position.