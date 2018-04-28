ARF ready to vote for Nikol Pashinyan: Arsen Hambardzumyan – news.am

“Armenian Revolutionary Federation [ARF] is ready to vote for the leader of “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinayn,” Arsen Hambardzumyan, member of ARF Supreme Council told news.am.

Let us remind you, that former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan was elected as a Prime Minister of the country. Mass demonstrations started in Armenia on April 13, members of “Make a step” and “Reject Serzh” movements were demanding Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation. Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. Members of the movement continue their protests demanding to nominate people’s candidate for PM’s position. The election of Prime Minister will be held on May 1. The Republican party has already announced that they are not going nominate their candidate for PM’s position. And the leader of Tsarukyan alliance Gagik Tsarukyan announced that his candidacy will not be nominated and he will support Nikol Pashinyan.