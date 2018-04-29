Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:06 | April 29 2018
U.S. urge all parties to engage in good faith negotiations

Statement by Heather Nauert, Spokesperson

Situation in Armenia 

The United States continues to monitor closely the situation in Armenia.  As a friend of Armenia, we urge all parties to engage in good faith negotiations on the formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution, and to reach a resolution that reflects the interests of all Armenians.  We support the ongoing efforts of the Office of President Sarkissian to facilitate dialogue between all parties.  We continue to commend the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, and trust that the security forces and those exercising their right to peaceful protest will remain committed to non-violence in the days to come.

