Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the antigovernmental movement, meets with the leader of “Republican” faction Vahram Baghradasyan. Before that he met with the delegation of Russian State Duma. Nikol Pashinyan refused to comment on the purpose of the meeting. Nelly BABAYAN

