Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:07 | April 29 2018
17:07 | April 29 2018

Rain with thunderstorm predicted

In The Republic

In the daytime of April 29, at night of 30 and in the first half of the daytime, after the daytime of 4 in most regions, in the evening of 3 in separate regions short rain with thunderstorm is predicted, in separate places hail is possible. On May 1-2, at night of 3 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On May 1-3 the air temperature will gradually go up by 4-6 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of April 29, at night of 30 and in the first half of the daytime, after the daytime of 4 short rain with thunderstorm is predicted. On May 1-3 no precipitation is predicted.

