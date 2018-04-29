Rain with thunderstorm predicted

In The Republic

In the daytime of April 29, at night of 30 and in the first half of the daytime, after the daytime of 4 in most regions, in the evening of 3 in separate regions short rain with thunderstorm is predicted, in separate places hail is possible. On May 1-2, at night of 3 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On May 1-3 the air temperature will gradually go up by 4-6 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of April 29, at night of 30 and in the first half of the daytime, after the daytime of 4 short rain with thunderstorm is predicted. On May 1-3 no precipitation is predicted.